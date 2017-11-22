South Tyneside’s sporting youngsters of the past

Today we look back to the 1970s and ‘80s – and the activities of a host of sporty and cycling-proficient youngsters.

Whether they were running or playing football, the youngsters’ concentration levels were there for all to see.

Young archers from Ashley Road Junior School, take aim with help from Mrs James in June 1981 . Left to right: Ken Geen, 10; Wayne Thompson, 10; James Lynch, 10; Gillian Mennie, 11; Lee Reed, 11; Sharon Lynn, 11.

What sports did you like playing at school? Which were the ones that you really disliked – how about cross country in the freezing cold for starters?

And how many of the children do you recognise?