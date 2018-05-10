South Tyneside showmen and women in the spotlight

When it comes to putting on a show, the folk of South Tyneside have staged some crackers over the years.

Today, thanks to the kindness of one reader, who asked not to be named, we can present a selection of photos showing the cast of some sumptuous productions, featuring past members of the South Shields Amateur Operatic Society and the Westovians.

Anne Get Your Gun at the Sunderland Empire in 1982.

Staged here on South Tyneside and at the Sunderland Empire, the pictures capture the colour and charisma of some classic shows as seen by audiences in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

How many of the faces do you recognise? Watch out for more wonderful photos of stage shows tomorrow.