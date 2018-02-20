Spooky times at South Shields hospital radio

Today we take another look back at Hospital Radio South Tyneside, thanks to the words of South Shields-born journalist Ian Duncan, and pictures, taken by his dad William.

As revealed yesterday, Ian worked for the radio station as a DJ from 1982 until 1986, witnessing important changes to the studios from which the programmes were broadcast.

Hospital Radio South Tyneside member Bernard Sutherland presents a programme from the newly refurbished studios at the General Hospital in South Shields. Picture by Bill Duncan..

The top picture, Ian believes, was taken during December 1984, when “we had a daily roadshow under the Metro Bridge in King Street. It shows Bernard Sutherland broadcasting.”

Below it is another photo from his dad’s scrapbook, taken in April 1984.

“This one was taken on the day of the official opening of the new studios (there were two of them) and it shows Bernard Sutherland during his show. Basically there were various programmes during the day, alongside the official stuff.”

The bottom right picture shows the redevelopment of the new studio at what is now South Tyneside District Hospital.

Redevelopment of the new studio for Hospital Radio South Tyneside, in a former chapel in the grounds of the General Hospital in South Shields.

“It was next to the chapel,” explains Ian. “Ironic, because when we were in the Ingham Infirmary, we were next to the morgue – which could be spooky when you were on your own doing a show at night. The person in the picture is Graham Peacock, who helped to rewire the studio. I also did various jobs, including electrical work, during the refit.”

William’s other photo, below, shows TV presenter Bill Steel (who was a local newsreader at the time) with Ian Wilkinson, the chairman of Hospital Radio South Tyneside, at the official opening.