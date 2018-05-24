Stage shows you may remember

Thanks to Ken Lamb who got in touch following the recent amateur stage shows article to tell us about the photo to the right.

He says: “The photo is of the cast of the old Bill Quay Youth Club production of (I think) The Man in Grey in the late fifties at Bill Quay Methodist Church hall.

South Shields Operatic Society's Fidler on the Roof.

“Some of your readers of a certain age may remember the producer sitting in the middle of the front row who was a gentleman called Mr Ackum who was the English and drama teacher at the old Jarrow Grammer School for many years.

“As for myself, I am on the extreme right sitting in the chair. The picture may have been taken very early 60s as I think I was about 20 at the time and was born in 1941.”

Also on the page are more old photos from the archives, showing local amateur dramatic shows. How many people pictured do you recognise?

Members of the South Shields Operatic Society on the Westovians sports week float.

South Shields Operatic Society putting on the style.

South Shields Operatic Society's The Sound of Music.