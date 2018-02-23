Tell us your memories of working life at Plessey’s factory

Yesterday I made mention of an upcoming reunion for former workers of Plessey’s South Shields factory.

Thanks to the organisers of the event, which is due to take place at Brighams on Thursday, March 22, starting at 7pm, I was sent some wonderfully nostalgic photos of the people who used to work there.

Staff at Plessey's.

Today we feature more of them, and hope that they bring back many memories of the times that you or your family and friends worked there.

As ever, it would be great to hear from you, so if you would like to share any anecdotes then please get in touch. Also, how many of the faces do you recognise?

Plessey staff on the floor.