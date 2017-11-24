Waltzing back down Memory Lane to revisit South Tyneside’s past

Communities come and go and here are some of the people and houses that made-up South Tyneside’s past.

Not only do they feature places destined for the bulldozer, with residents bidding farewell to their neighbourhoods, we also see residents playing their part in generating the sort of community spirit that many now pine for.

Mr and Mrs John Calvert who have ben rehoused bid farewell to their old home in West Stevenson Street in April 1977.

The residents of Mozart Street, in South Shields, are pictured having a party in the street. Such was the success of these street events that locals told the Gazette at the time that they were keen to form a community association committee.

Did you used to live there?

What was it like?