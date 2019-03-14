What you did for Red Nose day on South Tyneside?

On February 8, 1988, British comedian Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia to launch the very first Red Nose Day Telethon – a fundraising initiative which has since become a regular means of providing much-needed cash for worthy cause.
More than 150 celebrities and comedians participated in that very first TV event, helping to raise £15million.
In the intervening years, Comic Relief has encouraged everybody, both young and old, to do zany and fun things in order to raise money for the many causes it supports; here in the UK and around the world.
As this year’s Red Nose day looms, we look back at some of the madcap things you’ve done over the years.