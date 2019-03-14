What you did for Red Nose day on South Tyneside?

On February 8, 1988, British comedian Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia to launch the very first Red Nose Day Telethon – a fundraising initiative which has since become a regular means of providing much-needed cash for worthy cause.

More than 150 celebrities and comedians participated in that very first TV event, helping to raise £15million.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day March 1995. Youngsters from Victoria Nursery in Hebburn helped raise cash for Comic Relief.

In the intervening years, Comic Relief has encouraged everybody, both young and old, to do zany and fun things in order to raise money for the many causes it supports; here in the UK and around the world.

As this year’s Red Nose day looms, we look back at some of the madcap things you’ve done over the years.