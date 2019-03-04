When a ‘spaceman’ landed at Souter Lighthouse

It’s always frustrating when we find one of the Gazette’s old photos with all or part of the caption torn from the back of the picture.

So we are grateful to reader Graham Walton who was able to supply the missing details to a picture posted online, showing the launch of the South Shields Marine and Technical College’s new 54ft training vessel in 1971.

Memory Lane social flow April 1971'' South Shields Marine and Technical College's new 54ft training vessel St Hilda pictured in St Monance, Fife.

Graham said: “I believe this is the St Hilda before she was fitted with sailing masts.

“She was moored on the Tyne for many years, opposite the Marine and Technical College training centre, in Wapping Street South Shields.

“She is now operating as a cruise vessel around Outer and Inner Hebrides, visiting such places as Isle of Skye, St Kilda, Mull, Jura, Islay, Staffa, and Iona.”

Below that is a picture of pure concentration, taken in February 1959, and showing Yasmin Ali and Judith Cartman, at Laygate Infants School.

Memory Lane social flow February 1959 ''Concentrating hard. Yasmin Ali and Judith Cartman at Laygate Infants School.

Underneath, is a photo from January 1984, featuring people queuing outside the Savoy Theatre, eagerly waiting to see a panto.

Do you remember the occasion, and the panto being staged?

Ten years later – and it looks as though the aliens have invaded South Shields.

But fear not, the photo simply shows shot blaster Brian Dillon getting to work on Souter lighthouse outbuildings.

Memory Lane social flow January 1984 ''Queing outside the Savoy for the panto.

Please get in touch with your memories relating to any of the pictures featured on today’s page.