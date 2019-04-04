When South Shields singer ruled the pop charts

Making it big in the music industry remains a difficult thing to do – as lots of hopeful singers and groups will testify.

Today we feature one of those who did, a South Shields pop singer who topped the charts in the early ‘70s, along with a number of local bands from the past whose fortunes we’re unsure about.

Rock band The Letters pictured in June 1981.

The ‘chart-topper”’ in question was Gerry Monroe, who is pictured in 1972 being presented with a gold disc by Mr CR Barlow, general manager of EMI (Australia) Ltd for his recording of It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie.

At the time, Gerry, who was celebrating having six records in a row in the charts, had just returned from Australia where he had been touring.

What more can you tell us about him and the groups pictured here?

