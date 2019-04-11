When stardom beckoned for two South Tyneside bands

South Shields rock band Pulse back in Friday October 1988.

Back in 1988 the Gazette reported how South Shields band Pulse was poised to sign up to a major record company.

Apparently Atlantic Records heard demos of three of group’s melodic rock songs, and showed a real interest in them. What happened?

It's January 1991 and this is Chocolate Roundabout. Members are five students from South Tyneside College. Singer, Donna Sherina Buglass; Lee Everest, guitar, back left; sax player Ian Trewhella; keyboard player, Tony Wilson; bass player Craig Stephenson, back centre..

Meanwhile, in 1991, stardom beckoned for another South Tyneside band when Chocolate Roundabout reached the regional finals of a national music competition.

The band, made-up of five students from South Tyneside College, were reported to have made it to the final eight of regional heat of the Panasonic Audio Rock School contest.

Success there would have taken them to the national finals. Did they make it?

The Shady Kases in October 1968 Pictured are Alan Pattinson, Bob Gallagher, Jimmy Gatens, Alan Proctor and Arthur Ramm.

The music group Blue Horizon in February 1970. Left to right: 'Sham' Chambers, Peter Forster and new member to the group Chuck Wells, 20, from South Shields.