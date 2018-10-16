Why was French team playing in local footy tournament?

Back in June 1979, the crowds were out in force to watch a football tournament here on South Tyneside that attracted teams throughout the area, along with, at least one from further afield – France.

Despite having unearthed a series of photos taken during the event, staged at Cleadon Recreation Ground, we have few other details as to the reasons behind this particular feast of football.

Taking part in the International Youth Soccer Tournament in June 1979.

Alongside teams from Boldon, Reyrolle, Marsden, Hylton and Whitburn CA, the South Tyneside International Junior Youth Tournament also featured a side from Epinay, in France. How did it come about? Please let me know.

Watch out for more photos from the tournament (and news of the winners) in Thursday’s Gazette.

Hylton winger Kevin Hardy shoots despite a determined tackle from a Marsden defender.