Young stars of the sports field and stage

We go back to school today to meet the South Tyneside pupils who, over the years, excelled on the sports field and on stage.
Showing sporting prowess were youngsters from St James Junior Mixed and Infants School, Hebburn, who emerged as the top cross country team in local championships, in an unspecified year. Do you know when it was?
And the school’s netball side were also winners when they competed in a knock-out tournament in 1978.
Three years later, and the school was staging a version of Oliver, while in 1987, children from St Joseph’s Junior School, Hedworth, were rehearsing for Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
Also treading the boards were pupils from St Gregory’s JMI School, in South Shields, who in 1989, were retelling the tale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin.