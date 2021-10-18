Hedgehog rescued in South Shields after getting wedged 3ft in the air between house and shed
A hedgehog in South Shields needed some help after getting wedged 3ft off the ground between a house and a shed.
The RSPCA and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in South Shields on Thursday, October 7, after someone spotted the little hedgehog in a tight spot.
The hedgehog had managed to get wedged 3ft off the ground between a house and a shed and needed help in getting free.
RSPCA rescuer Kirsty Keogh-Laws said: “The homeowner had tried to free the little hog but couldn’t reach him so called us for help.
“It was a really bizarre rescue as the hedgehog was stuck around 3ft off of the ground in a tiny gap no bigger than 3ins between someone’s house and shed. I have no idea how he’d got there and was stuck right in the middle and was completely unable to move.
“I tried with nets and graspers to reach him but couldn’t get to him so the fire service used a spreader – usually used in road traffic collisions – to move the shed and lower him down so he could scurry free.”
“Thankfully I managed to catch him and he seemed fine but we took him over to a local wildlife rehabilitator for some care before he could be released back into the wild.”
