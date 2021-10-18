The RSPCA and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in South Shields on Thursday, October 7, after someone spotted the little hedgehog in a tight spot.

The hedgehog had managed to get wedged 3ft off the ground between a house and a shed and needed help in getting free.

RSPCA rescuer Kirsty Keogh-Laws said: “The homeowner had tried to free the little hog but couldn’t reach him so called us for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hedgehog was rescued by the RSPCA and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

“It was a really bizarre rescue as the hedgehog was stuck around 3ft off of the ground in a tiny gap no bigger than 3ins between someone’s house and shed. I have no idea how he’d got there and was stuck right in the middle and was completely unable to move.

“I tried with nets and graspers to reach him but couldn’t get to him so the fire service used a spreader – usually used in road traffic collisions – to move the shed and lower him down so he could scurry free.”

“Thankfully I managed to catch him and he seemed fine but we took him over to a local wildlife rehabilitator for some care before he could be released back into the wild.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care and to find out more about the work they do, visit their website or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

The hedgehog was rescued by the RSPCA and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.