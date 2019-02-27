Revealed: Yorkshire’s largest wildlife hotspots

With the start of spring fast approaching and the recent soar in temperatures, the lust for days spent outdoors is even more desirable.

Although the start of spring for many is March 1, the astronomical definition of spring is based on the earth’s orbit around the sun, with the equinox falling on the date in which day and night are almost equal in length.

The equinox this year lands on March 20, marking the official start of spring.

A new research conducted by Faraway Furniture has revealed which areas of England have the most species of wildlife.

The species of wildlife include the following: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians, Fishes, Molluscs, Arthropods, Crustaceans, Insects, Plants, Algae, Bryophytes, Fungi, Chromista, Protozoa and Bacteria.

The results have found that Barnsley came out on top with the highest number of different species of wildlife in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a staggering 1,778 species. Of which 738 are different types of insects, 141 different types of bird, 34 different species of mammals and 23 different types of fish.

The number of different species of wildlife in other towns and cities across Yorkshire and the Humber are Bradford (1,550), York (673), Rotherham (623), Sheffield (478), Leeds (469) and Hull (343).

At the bottom end of the scale is Wakefield with 238 different species of wildlife, which 56 are different insects, 142 different types of bird, 11 different species of mammals and 9 different types of fish.