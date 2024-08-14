Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda has announced the launch of America’s ‘#1 Self Tan’* brand, Tanologist - now available to shop in stores and online.

With 16 products hitting the shelves, including tanning accessories, Asda is the first UK supermarket to stock the brand - allowing customers to conveniently pick up their favourites with*, shoppers can bag the Tanologist Express Tinted Self Tan Mousse (£11 down from £16), available in Light, Medium and Dark and Extra Dark. For the perfect application, customers can also pick up the Tanologist Mitt Duo (£5 down from £6) and the Tanologist Insta Glow Illuminating Body Bronzer (£13), for that instant ‘Insta’ glow.

Other popular products now stocked in Asda include the Tanologist Daily Glow Hydrating Gradual Tan Lotion (£10), Tanologist Daily Glow Brightening Gradual Tan Lotion (£10) and Tanologist Daily Glow Firming Gradual Tan Lotion (£10), available in Light/Medium and Medium/Dark shades.

The popular brand by Lottie Tomlinson, sister of singing star Louis Tomlinson from Doncaster, who has one of the fastest growing beauty followings on Instagram, is the world’s first vegan self-tanning collection to be Dermatologically Tested andApproved, and is said to be the ‘future of self-tanning’.On TikTok, @Tanologist have posted three teaser videos of the launch where the brand has 176k followers, and comments say “I see Asda ...Good cause I need a restock”.

Tanologist is now available to buy in 200 Asda stores and online.