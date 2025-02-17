Clothes store signs at Metrocentre with first north-east location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that Stradivarius has signed at Metrocentre, marking the brand’s first location in the north east and further underscoring the destination’s regional dominance in attracting the latest and most sought-after fashion brands.

Stradivarius will open an almost 10,000 sq ft space in lower Red Mall this summer, just along the mall from Zara, reaffirming Inditex’s trust in Metrocentre as a destination where their brands continue to thrive.

With an extensive range of trend-driven, fashion-forward apparel and accessories, the flagship location will complement Red Mall’s already strong line-up of fashion retailers, including Reiss, Mango and the newly refurbished River Island.

In 2024, Metrocentre welcomed 15.8 million visitors, a 10 per cent increase compared with the previous year. The strong growth in visitation reflects the centre's ongoing success in attracting new brands while supporting the expansion of existing tenants, cementing its dominant position within the North East and contribution to the national retail landscape.

Ben Cox, director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE — asset managers of Metrocentre — said: “Stradivarius signing for this regional debut is a huge statement for Metrocentre, confirming its appeal as the premier retail destination in the North East.

"Inditex’s decision to bring another of its leading brands to Red Mall showcases our ability to deliver the best in fashion experiences to our growing and increasingly loyal customer base.”

This latest signing follows the news that Metrocentre is celebrating a strong start to 2025, following a record-breaking 2024 for both sales and footfall. Nearly 300,000 sq ft of deals were completed in the last 12 months, driving a 9.2% year-on-year footfall uplift so far this year.