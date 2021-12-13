South Shields Christmas market returns - dates, times and list of vendors

Christmas Market stock image

There will be a number of street food and gift stalls at the Christmas Wonderland Market in South Shields Town Centre.

Visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat from one of the tasty street food sellers (serving from 12noon), as well as enjoy live music and entertainment and browse the range of stalls for unique gifts for family and friends. Vendors confirmed for the event include Phi Pie, El Paladar, Fat Hippo, Bessy’s Sweet Bakes among many more.

Children can also enjoy free fairground rides and get selfies with Santa’s helpers.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said:, said: “We’re very excited to bring these special Christmas markets to South Shields Town Centre this year.

“The Christmas Markets will include a fantastic mix of both our traditional traders as well as new traders from around the region. With the additional entertainment and festivities, they are set to create a wonderfully festive atmosphere while offering something different for people visiting the Market Square.

“We would urge people to wrap up well and enjoy the quality food, entertainment and the variety of goods and produce on offer across the market stalls.”

The outdoor Market is taking place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December, from 9am to 6pm, in the Market Square. The Christmas Market is running in addition to the traditional South Shields Market.

Parking is free at Council owned car parks in South Shields Town Centre, on weekdays, from 3pm, and free all day on Saturdays and Sundays, throughout December.

