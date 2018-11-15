Get super warm with 5 of the best electric blankets

We look at 5 of the best electric blankets

Sleeping Beauty - Double dual control electric blanket, www.debenhams.co.uk, £58.50

Super comfortable fleecy electric blanket and mattress cover. Simply the most economical way to heat your personal bed space. This double bed size has two separate easy to use four position controllers. One for each side of the bed so that each user can control their individual comfort level. Each has rapid heat up and is suitable for all night use. The blanket is machine washable and tumble dryer safe, three year guarantee, Automatic overheat protection, easy to fit elasticated skirt to cover the mattress, waterproof element.

Slumberdown Electric Blanket - Double, www.argos.co.uk,£49.99

This wonderfully clever double heated electric blanket, with reinforced elasticated straps, from Slumberdown, can focus heat on your whole body or just your toes. The removable deep filled velvety comfort layer makes it the ultimate in indulgent warmth at bedtime. It boasts digital detachable controls and nine heat settings, along with extra foot warmth. Relax this blanket has a low energy consumption as well as a safety system with timer and auto-shut off.

Dreamland Intelliheat Harmony Heated Overblanket, Single, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £59.99

For ultimate comfort, this luxurious electric overblanket from Dreamland is made with soft woven fabric and uses clever Intelliheat technology to detect and react to changes in room and body temperature throughout the night.

Monogram Smart Electric Blanket - Kingsize, www.argos.co.uk, £199.99

Monogram Konnect app-controlled heated underblanket. This ingenious blanket can be switched on via WiFi with the Beurer Cosy Night app, Bluetooth and Alexa, no more coming home to a cold bed. Individual heat programs can be set for up to 10 named users for each day of the week. Statistics screen to show energy usage. Beurer safety system.

Dreamland Relaxwell Deluxe Faux Fur Heated Throw, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £119.99

Toasty, efficient and incredibly soft on your skin, the new Dreamland Relaxwell Deluxe Faux Fur Heated Throw will keep you warm and cosy on those long winter nights. Suitable for use in your bed or on your couch, this throw has five different heat settings so you can accurately select your level of comfort.