Teenage Boys’ Bridgade member from South Tyneside recognised with top honour

A dedicated South Shields Boys Brigade member is overjoyed after receiving one of the highest awards in the organisation.

Nathan Tully, from the 18 South Shields Boys’ Brigade Company, was handed the life-long title of President’s Man, which recognises all rounds of excellence in his service.

The 18 South Shields Boys' Brigade Company is looking for new members.

He has been an active member for more than 10 years, working his way up through the ranks from Anchor Boys, Juniors, Company and now Senior Section.

The 16-year-old from Whiteleas, has recently been promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer and plays an active part in the company’s marching band as a drummer.

Stuart Mchafffie, Captain of the 18 South Shields Boys’ Brigade Company, said: “Nathan is a dedicated, reliable, enthusiastic and resourceful team member.

“Always polite and respectful and a credit to The Boys’ Brigade, I wish I could have another 50 young people like him.

The 18 South Shields Boys' Brigade Company is on the lookout for new members. The organisation offers the chance for members to learn an instrument in it's marching band.

“He would be an excellent asset to any future employer and has displayed terrific leadership skills over the past few years.

“I wish him all the best for his future.”

To be awarded his President’s Badge, Nathan completed a Christian development course, had 100% attendance and participated in a non-residential teamwork skills experience.

He also achieved top marks in his Discovery Programme, as set by Boys’ Brigade headquarters, which sees members take on a course which coverses th elements of Christian faith, physical activity and residentials. Nathan also took part in a residential activity week at the Calvert Trust for the disabled at Kielder and serves as a junior leader in the Company’s Anchor Boys and Junior Sections.

The 18 South Shields Boys' Brigade Company offers members the chance to take part ina range of activities.

He was recommended for the award by the Company Captain and fellow leaders Phil Davies, Kevin Maughan and Craig Whittaker.

The 18 South Shields Company, based at Talbot Road Methodist Church is looking for new members.

They meet every Wednesday with a session at 5pm for six to eight-year-olds and a session at 6.15pm for eight to 16-year-olds.

Anchor Boys is the youngest age group of The Boys’ Brigade and involves participants in a wide range of activities within the organisation.

The Juniors and Company Section gives older children a chance to build and develop as individuals within the organisation and within their own company.

The programme also provides a chance to learn an instrument in our marching band.

There is also an opportunity for Company Section members to get involved in longer camps and residentials as well as expeditions and starting out on working toward their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

For more information visit: www.18southshields.boys-brigade.org.uk