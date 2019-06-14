Here are 10 properties in the town and surrounding area which you could pick up for £50,000 or less.

1. Two-bedroomed flat in Wellington Street, Hebburn Rightmove says this ground-floor flat is "located in an excellent location, just a short stroll from the beautiful Hebburn Park and Hebburn town centre". 50,000. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Three-bedroomed flat in Nora Street, South Shields Rightmove says of the upper floor West Harton flat: "All rooms are light airy and spacious with the master bedroom having a beautiful bay window." 50,000. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

3. Two-bedroomed flat in Eglesfield Road, South Shields Rightmove says of this ground-floor flat in Laygate: "Offered for sale with no upper chain, viewing is essential." 50,000. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

With features including communal gardens, Rightmove says of the 45,000 home: "Early viewing is highly recommended due to the property being realistically priced." User (UGC) Buy a Photo

