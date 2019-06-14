King Street, South Shields

Ten homes for sale in the South Shields area for £50,000 or less

On the hunt this weekend for a bargain on the South Shields housing market?

Here are 10 properties in the town and surrounding area which you could pick up for £50,000 or less. 

Rightmove says this ground-floor flat is "located in an excellent location, just a short stroll from the beautiful Hebburn Park and Hebburn town centre". 50,000.

1. Two-bedroomed flat in Wellington Street, Hebburn

Rightmove says of the upper floor West Harton flat: "All rooms are light airy and spacious with the master bedroom having a beautiful bay window." 50,000.

2. Three-bedroomed flat in Nora Street, South Shields

Rightmove says of this ground-floor flat in Laygate: "Offered for sale with no upper chain, viewing is essential." 50,000.

3. Two-bedroomed flat in Eglesfield Road, South Shields

With features including communal gardens, Rightmove says of the 45,000 home: "Early viewing is highly recommended due to the property being realistically priced."
