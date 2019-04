The town has some great cafes and restaurants which are much-loved by diners in the borough and from further afield. Here we look at the top 14 ranked on Tripadvisor.

1. Clifton Coffee Shop, Ocean Road One reviewer put it simply A Good Place To Meet & Have Good Food . The eggs benedict seemed to be a popular choice.

2. Village Delights, Sunderland Road, Harton Village One reviewer wrote: I had a full English breakfast with tea and juice. Prices were great for what you get all in. Keep up the good work guys, youre smashing it

3. Caffe Di Bella, Prince Edward Road A gem of a cafe and the best coffee in South Shields were some of the comments left by reviewers.

4. Brewers Fayre Cinder Path, Hobsons Way Delicious breakfasts, a wide range of food and drinks to keep everyone happy and definitely recommend to anyone with young kids, reviewers said.

