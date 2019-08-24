The Great North Feast food festival is at Bents Park and it looks AMAZING!

The Great North Feast in Bents Park was helped by wonderful weather.

There was pizza, fired with wood from a clay oven, an oyster bar, crispy duck wraps, German sausages, French cheeses, Indian and Caribbean street food, burgers, steaks, ice cream and good old fashioned fish and chips at Bents Park for the weekend food festival

And thousands are expected to sample the delights on offer in the sunshine this weekend.

Stall holder Ioannis Daglas said: “Whenever the sun is out it’s always good business and this is a great place. We’re a family business. Most of our products are locally sourced. We’ll be back to South Shields.”

Families flocked from miles around to try a meal at the Great North Feast in Bents Park.

To drink, there are various bars including several to delight gin connoisseurs and another for rum. Soft drinks were available at the '"temperance bar" selling soft drinks and slushes, including elderflower and bramley apple and rhubarb and rosehip flavours.

There was also a funfair for the little ones, craft stalls, live music and a DJ. Long queues formed at the Phi Pie Greek food stall selling delicious gyros meats.

Andrea Jones from Marsden, who was there with her husband Alan, said: "It's lovely. We've bought some of our favourite cheeses. But now it's time for the gin stall."

Billy Ward travelled to Bents Park from Durham with grandchildren Ryan, 12 and Grace, eight. Billy said: “I didn’t know this was on. I’ve fetched the kids for a day out. We’ve had some lovely fish and chips.”

Delicious Greek food. Stall holder Ioannis Daglas said: "We'll be back to South Shields."

Grace said: “I like the park and I’ve had corned beef pie and chips. It was nice.”

One of the organisers, Nigel Holliday of Feast Pop-Ups, was delighted with the event.

He said: “It’s a totally free event. Families and dogs are welcome. We’ve got a fantastic array of food, from local producers and artisans for people to try; and entertainment too.

"We couldn’t have had better weather and it’s forecast to be like this all weekend. It’s such a beautiful park. South Shields is a fantastic place to visit."

These cakes tasted every bit as good as they look.

The event is on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, 10am to 7pm and Monday, August 26, 10am to 5pm.

Despite the warm weather, the cake stalls were as popular as ever.

Crazy Fred's. Fred Pole with his natural chilli sauces at the Great North Feast Food Festival at Bents Park, South Shields.