These are the top-rated Chinese takeaways in South Shields according to Tripadvisor users

If you’re settled on Chinese food, there are lots of options in South Shields. Here are the top-rated places to go to according to Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Red Dragon Chinese Fusion Restaurant
One customer called it their favourite restaurant, writing: "Once again we ate at the Red dragon and again have no complaints. Service was good and meal was as always hot and tasty. I'd definitely recommend the red dragon."
Photo: JPI
2. Ocean Pearl
"Great takeaway.really nice food well cooked and piping hot. Large servings. Brian the owner was very friendly. I would recommend this take away to anyone looking for value for money, great tasting food and friendly service."
Photo: JPI
3. Guy's Chinese Takeaway
Guy's is praised for its consistency, quality and decent pricing. Lot's of customers say they go back on a regular basis.
Photo: JPI
4. Silver Star Chinese Takeaway
Silver Star is popular because of its portions and value for money. Its chow mein comes highly recommended.
Photo: JPI
