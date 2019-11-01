These are the top-rated Chinese takeaways in South Shields according to Tripadvisor users

These are the top 10 South Shields Chinese takeaways according to Tripadvisor.

Choosing where yo go for a takeaway can be a tough decision.

Friday, 1st November 2019
If you’re settled on Chinese food, there are lots of options in South Shields. Here are the top-rated places to go to according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

1. Red Dragon Chinese Fusion Restaurant

One customer called it their favourite restaurant, writing: "Once again we ate at the Red dragon and again have no complaints. Service was good and meal was as always hot and tasty. I'd definitely recommend the red dragon."

2. Ocean Pearl

"Great takeaway.really nice food well cooked and piping hot. Large servings. Brian the owner was very friendly. I would recommend this take away to anyone looking for value for money, great tasting food and friendly service."

3. Guy's Chinese Takeaway

Guy's is praised for its consistency, quality and decent pricing. Lot's of customers say they go back on a regular basis.

4. Silver Star Chinese Takeaway

Silver Star is popular because of its portions and value for money. Its chow mein comes highly recommended.

