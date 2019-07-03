These places to eat in South Tyneside all have one-star food hygiene ratings

Places to eat in South Tyneside with only one-star food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have given all these places to eat in South Tyneside one-star food hygiene ratings.

By James Barker
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:30

It can be a minefield finding somewhere to eat sometimes. These 15 places to eat have all been given one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency and means that major improvements are needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last inspection.

1. 1. Buzzers

formerly (Labour Club) Victoria Road South Shields Tyne & Wear NE33 4NL Date of inspection: 05 March 2019

2. 2. Bell Passi Italian Kitchen

70 Ocean Road South Shields Tyne & Wear NE33 2JD Date of inspection: 30 October 2018

3. 3. Cha Cha's

190 Dean Road South Shields Tyne & Wear NE33 4AQ Date of inspection: 26 July 2018

4. 4. G & D Bainbridge

6 Clive Street South Shields Tyne & Wear NE34 9SE Date of inspection: 11 October 2017

