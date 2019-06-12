These properties are all up for auction in South Shields right now

These 5 properties are all for sale in South Shields via auction right now.
1. 3 bedroom terraced house - Baring Street, South Shields - Guide Price of 99,950
Rightmove/Andrew Craig, Auction
2. 2 bedroom terraced house - Pollard Street, South Shields, Guide price of 64,950
Rightmove/Andrew Craig, Auction
3. 2 bedroom ground floor flat, Roman Road, South Shields - Guide price of 45,000
Rightmove/Pattinson
4. 2 bedroom flat, Selbourne Street, South Shields - Guide price of 49,950
Rightmove/Andrew Craig, Auction
