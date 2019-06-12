Auction

These properties are all up for auction in South Shields right now

If you’re looking for a house in the South Shields area, either as a family home or as an investment, then buying an auction property could be suitable for you.    

These 5 properties are all for sale in South Shields via auction right now.

1. 3 bedroom terraced house - Baring Street, South Shields - Guide Price of 99,950

This well-presented three bedroom mid-terrace has accommodation spread over three floors. The property has been upgraded and modernised. Property agent: Andrew Craig, Auction
2. 2 bedroom terraced house - Pollard Street, South Shields, Guide price of 64,950

For sale by way of Auction at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park. Guide price of 64,950. Two bedroom terraced home, located just a short stroll from the bustling restaurants on Ocean road. Property agent: Andrew Craig, Auction
3. 2 bedroom ground floor flat, Roman Road, South Shields - Guide price of 45,000

To be sold at auction at 5pm on 26 June. This two bedroom ground floor flat is a great first time buy or buy-to-let investment. This property has the added benefit of a private yard to the rear and is to be sold with no upper chain. Property agent: Pattinson
4. 2 bedroom flat, Selbourne Street, South Shields - Guide price of 49,950

For sale by way of Auction at The Grand Hotel. Two bedroom first floor flat located in the town centre of South Shields, ideal for both first time buyers and investors alike. Property agent: Andrew Craig, Auction
