These properties are all up for auction in South Shields right now

3. 2 bedroom ground floor flat, Roman Road, South Shields - Guide price of 45,000

To be sold at auction at 5pm on 26 June. This two bedroom ground floor flat is a great first time buy or buy-to-let investment. This property has the added benefit of a private yard to the rear and is to be sold with no upper chain. Property agent: Pattinson

Rightmove/Pattinson

Other 3rd Party