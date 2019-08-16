This is how Tripadvisor ranks all the Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields

LifestyleWhich is your favourite? This is how Tripadvisor ranks all the Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South ShieldsThere are plenty of Indian restaurants on Ocean Road to choose from and it can make the choice difficult.By Faye DixonFriday, 16 August, 2019, 11:30 This is how Tripadvisor ranks them. 1. Cafe IndiaThis restaurant has raving reviews with cuisines including Indian, Asian, Balti, vegan options, Halal, gluten free Options and vegetarian friendly options. There's something for everyone.Photo: Stu NortonCopyright: Buy photo2. Spice GardenSpice Garden comes a close second with its Indian cuisine. It even won our Curry House of The Year award in 2016.Photo: Stu NortonCopyright: Buy photo3. Delhi 6Delhi 6 is another great option on the road. It claims to have a price range of £15 - £25.Photo: Stu NortonCopyright: Buy photo4. RadhuniRadhuni is known for its special occasion, romantic, groups and business dining.Photo: Tim RichardsonCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4