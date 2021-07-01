Closure dates confirmed for Newcastle Road in South Shields to allow for works
Drivers are being warned of diversions on a busy road in South Tyneside.
South Tyneside Council has passed an order which will mean the closure on the eastbound carriageway on Newcastle Road, South Shields – west of its junction with Shaftesbury Avenue – on July 4 and July 11.
The temporary closure notice is to enable it to carry out road resurfacing work.
The order, under the terms of the Road Traffic Act, says closure periods will be signposted and that the alternative route will be via John Reid Road, Boldon Lane, Hudson Street, Western Approach and Newcastle Road.
The information in this story came from a public notice published in the Shields Gazette newspaper.
