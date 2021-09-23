DFDS looking forward to welcoming back passengers on ferry service from Tyne to Amsterdam

The DFDS ferry passing South Shields' Riverside area

The Newcastle-to-Amsterdam DFDS service is a popular route used by visitors to and from the Dutch capital and the rest of the Netherlands, as well as further afield in Europe.

The ferry is also a popular sight on the South Shields skyline as the ships come in and out of the Tyne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, DFDS confirmed up to 40 passengers on essential journeys were still travelling on each service – far short of the 600,000 it usually carries in a year, which would work out at 16,438 on average each day.

But UK holidaymakers can now travel to the Netherlands without quarantining provided they are fully vaccinated, following an announcement by the Dutch government.

The move has been welcomed by bosses at DFDS.

Teun-Wim Leene, Route Director at DFDS, said: “We are delighted with the announcement from the Dutch and UK governments and our crew is looking forward to welcoming more passengers onboard again.

“The advantage of travelling by ferry is the space onboard, which makes social distancing possible at all times. With access to the outside deck areas throughout the crossing, the luxury of your own cabin and the flexibility offered by taking your own vehicle, getting the ferry to Holland is the best way to travel. Our Travel Guarantee also means that passengers can book with complete peace of mind, as it offers the opportunity to rebook crossings free of charge until 30 September 2022 if their plans change.”

Quarantine rules for people returning to the UK from the Netherlands were lifted by the UK government at the beginning of August.

From Monday, October 4, a simpler travel system in the UK will be put in place.

The traffic light system will be replaced with a red list and non-red list of countries and fully vaccinated passengers travelling to the UK will no longer be required to take pre-departure tests.Find out more about getting the ferry to Holland at www.dfds.com.