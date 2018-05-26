Families on all-inclusive holidays are spending a fortune on extras, say researchers

Families on all-inclusive holiday packages are spending hundreds of pounds on extra items, according to new research.

Holidaymakers who opt for B&B accommodation and eat out end up spending less than those on all-inclusive deals in nine out of 10 popular European destinations, analysis by Post Office Travel Money found.

The biggest savings are in Turkey where an allinclusive week in Marmaris for a family of four costs £1,208 more than going B&B and eating out in local restaurants.

B&B holidaymakers will also make big savings in Sorrento, Italy (£1,065); the Algarve, Portugal (£595) and Costa del Sol, Spain (£453).

Nine out of 10 families on all-inclusive holidays spend extra on items such as meals, alcohol, soft drinks, snacks and ice cream.

This costs an average of £292 in Europe and £320 on long-haul breaks.

The poll of 2,081 UK adults found that 38% of those who chose to go all inclusive on their last trip abroad did so because it cuts the cost of meals and drinks.

Nearly as many (36%) saidthey thought it was good value and meant they did not need to take spending money.

Andrew Brown, of Post Office Travel Money, said: "Even though the majority of holidaymakers choosing all-inclusive packages do so because they can be a great way to control spending on meals and drinks, the truth is that most people spend hundreds of extra pounds once they arrive in their resort.

"The numbers splashing out on extras has risen for the eighth year running, and while this may reflect a growing acceptance that all-inclusive has its limits, the extra costs continue to catch people out."