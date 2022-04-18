According to the new regulations, only unvaccinated people who have not contracted and recovered from the coronavirus must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding or a rapid test 24 hours before departure.

All Cyprus-bound passengers are no longer required to fill in a form — known as a Cyprus Flight Pass — providing information that enables authorities to trace them if they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

Vaccinated and recovered passengers will need a valid European Union health certificate. Health certificates from third countries are accepted if they have joined the EU’s Covid certificate system.

All adults are considered vaccinated for nine months after receiving their second dose or if they have received a third booster shot.

Individuals are designated as recently recovered from Covid-19 seven days after testing positive and for six months thereafter.