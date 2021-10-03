Picture sent in by Norman Ramshaw

The 964-ft vessel, which has room for more than 2,000 passengers and 900 crew on its 12 decks.

The luxurious ship boasts its own library, theatre and art gallery, as well as impressive restaurants, lounges, terraces, games deck, and a play zone for children.

Cunard, one of the world’s most famous cruise operators, states on its website: “Queen Elizabeth invites you to an uncrowded world where spacious decks set the perfect backdrop for you to savour a flawless Cunard experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Immerse yourself in endless entertainment, luxurious accommodation and an array of dining choices.

"Her art deco features and gleaming chandeliers blend with contemporary attractions to ensure a remarkable holiday.

"Enjoy croquet on her Games Deck, stunning entertainment in her Royal Court Theatre or relax in her elegant conservatory. The choice is yours.”

The ship is berthed in the Northumbrian Quay in North Shields, having arrived from Southampton, and is due to set sail for the open sea this evening.

It is the latest impressive vessel to visit the Tyne as the river sees a boom in cruise business.

Port of Tyne bosses said earlier in 2021 how they were expecting a ‘staycation’ cruise boom this year as holidaymakers avoided overseas travel due to the pandemic.