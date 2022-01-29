Nexus confirms Tyne and Wear Metro delays and cancels Shields Ferry due to Storm Malik

Tyne and Wear public transport operator Nexus has confirmed the river link between South Shields and North Shields has been shut down “until further notice”.

Weather conditions, which are expected to see gusts of more than 60 miles per hour, mean it is currently “unsafe to operate”.

The Metro also has delays of up to 30 minutes across the network as a result of the storm, which has seen an Amber warning issued by the Met Office for the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to forecasts, high winds are expected to persist across the region for the rest of the day before easing off overnight, although a Yellow weather warning is expected to remain in place for Northern England and Scotland over Sunday and Monday.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

Tyne and Wear Metro train.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.