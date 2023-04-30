The best hotels in South Shields: These are the top rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in the town according to Google reviews
With some fantastic things to see and do across the North East it’s no wonder there are plenty of hotels to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers throughout the year.
There are plenty of hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts in South Shields and lots of them offer great experiences for anyone looking to stay in the seaside town.
These are the top rated hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts in South Shields according to Google reviews, and they can all be booked through Google here.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Page 1 of 2