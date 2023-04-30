News you can trust since 1849
These are the top rated hotels, guesthosues and bed and breakfasts in South Shields according to Google reviews.

The best hotels in South Shields: These are the top rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in the town according to Google reviews

With some fantastic things to see and do across the North East it’s no wonder there are plenty of hotels to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers throughout the year.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

There are plenty of hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts in South Shields and lots of them offer great experiences for anyone looking to stay in the seaside town.

These are the top rated hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts in South Shields according to Google reviews, and they can all be booked through Google here.

South Shore Guest House has a five star rating from 31 reviews.

1. South Shore Guest House

South Shore Guest House has a five star rating from 31 reviews. Photo: Google

Forest Guest House on Ocean Road has a 4.9 rating from 64 reviews.

2. Forest Guest House

Forest Guest House on Ocean Road has a 4.9 rating from 64 reviews. Photo: Google

Staying on Ocean Road, Walkerville Guest House has a 4.9 rating from 20 reviews.

3. Walkerville Guest House

Staying on Ocean Road, Walkerville Guest House has a 4.9 rating from 20 reviews. Photo: Google

Also on Ocean Road, Beechwood Guest House has a 4.8 rating from 98 reviews.

4. Beechwood Guest House

Also on Ocean Road, Beechwood Guest House has a 4.8 rating from 98 reviews. Photo: Google

