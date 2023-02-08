News you can trust since 1849
The cheapest hotels in South Tyneside for Beyonce fans on the night of her Sunderland Stadium of Light concert. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The cheapest hotels in and around South Tyneside for Beyonce fans for her Sunderland Stadium of Light concert

Hotel prices in Sunderland have shot up since the popstar announced her single date in the North East, but cheaper options are available up the coast.

By Jason Button
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

In January American superstar Beyonce announced a series of UK dates as part of her Renaissance tour including a show at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Since the announcement and the following presale events hotel prices in the city have skyrocketed, so we’ve taken a look at the cheapest options to the north of Wearside.

All prices are based on a two person, one-night stay on the night of the show and have been found through Google’s own hotel system. Many hotels have already sold out so anyone looking should consider booking quickly!

When is Beyonce’s concert at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland?

Beyonce is playing at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Tuesday May 23.

General sale tickets for the show became available on Tuesday, February 7, with the star playing dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

1. Angel View Inn

The Angel View Inn to the south east of Gateshead has rooms available from £82 on the night of the concert.

Photo: Google

2. Washington Travelodge

The Washington Travelodge on the A1(M) has rooms available from £115 on the night of the concert.

Photo: Google

3. Newcastle Whitemare Pool Travelodge

The Whitemare Pool Travelodge is just off Leam Lane and has rooms available for £125 on the night of the concert.

Photo: Google

4. The Sea Hotel

The Sea Hotel on South Shields' coast has rooms available from £131 on the night of the concert.

Photo: Google

