The nine prettiest villages in the Lake District, according to travel experts at Sally's Cottages
With stunning scenery, gorgeous towns and villages, great places to eat and plenty of activities – all just a couple of hours from home – the Lake District is a massively popular destination for trips and holidays for people in the North East.
Travel company Sally’s Cottages has released its must-visit list of villages in the Lake District, aiming to ‘showcase some of the lesser-known spots - alongside popular destinations’ they think people in the North East will ‘fall head over heels for’.
They include picture slate-clad mining cottages jostling for space beside cosy cafes, village greens taking centre stage, and charming stone bridges over trickling streams, all set against the awe-inspiring scenery of the Lake District National Park.
Here, Sarah Pring, senior brand communications executive at Sally's Cottages explores some of the prettiest villages in the Lake District for some quality time away.