Travel: Fantastic family adventures on the picturesque shores of Windermere

For one reason or another, taking a family trip to explore the splendour of the Lake District had always eluded us.

So when we were given the chance to enjoy a short break, we decided now was the time to witness the millionaire’s views and breathtaking countryside for ourselves.

Super fare was served up at the Boathouse Bar and Restaurant.

We booked a family lodge – two adults and two children under three – for five days at Parkdean Resorts’ tranquil Holiday Park in Fallbarrow, literally just a hop, skip and jump away from the World of Beatrix Potter and Bowness-on-Windermere. Here’s a few reasons why you should visit, too...

Accommodation:

Fallbarrow, nestled in the woodlands bordering the eastern shore of Windermere, offers a peaceful retreat with sublime scenery in an ideal location close to all the major family attractions.

The Silverdale lodges are spacious (a crucial commodity with little ones), modern and comfortable.

They boast a large living room/dining area, well-kept kitchen, multi-room heating, two en suite bathrooms and flat screen TVs. They really are home from home.

Facilities:

The park has all the mod cons required. The grocery store is packed with all the daily essentials you could wish for, from fresh bread and newspapers to wines, spirits and more. The adjoining cosy Barn Deli and Cafe serves up tasty snacks, light bites and extremely good coffee!

And the Boathouse Bar and Restaurant is well worth a visit – the rib eye steak a particular treat – with an arcade room and multi-use outdoor play area next door to keep the little ones (and big kids alike!) entertained.

During peak season, you can also enjoy a range of evening entertainment, as well as live sport on the big screen.

Where to visit:

The weather in the Lake District is renowned for being mixed at best, so for young families it’s best to plot your itinerary carefully to keep some indoor activities in hand for when the rain arrives.

You can’t visit the Lake District without sampling the Beatrix Potter Attraction to explore the world of Peter Rabbit and friends.

Journey back in time, bringing 23 magical stories to life, including Jemima’s​ Glade, Tommy Brock’s House and Peter’s ​Garden. A live theatre show – Where is Peter Rabbit? – runs from May 26 to September 2. Visit https://www.hop-skip-jump.com for more details.

A must when visiting this part of the world is a trip on the famous Windermere Lake Cruises. We took the Yellow Route to Lakeside. Prepare to be wowed by breathtaking 360 degree views of unrivalled lakeside sights in all their glory and splendour.

Pay a visit to the aquarium, housing a raft of tropical delights, and take in more scenery on the three-and-a-half mile Haverthwaite to Lakeside Steam Railway. There’s also the Lakeland Motor Museum which is open all year round, except Christmas Day. Visit https://www.lakesiderailway.co.uk and https://www.lakesaquarium.co.uk for more details.

For the more sporty types, try out the range of activities at Brockhole, from hanging tough on the high ropes to taking target practice on the archery facility.

Top tip:

Get a Freedom of the Lake cruise ticket, which costs £20.80 (adult). It gives you 24-hour access to all routes around the lake. Visit https://www.windermere-lakecruises.co.uk for full ticket details.

Hidden gem:

If you pay a visit to Kendal, be sure to discover the 1657 Chocolate House – literally an Aladdin’s cave for chocoholics, featuring 16 chocolate drinks with names from that era. Try the mint hot chocolate.

And take a trip to the shop downstairs. You won’t be disappointed… Visit https://www.chocolatehouse1657.co.uk for more details.

Travel facts:

Sat nav: Parkdean Resorts’ Fallbarrow Holiday Park, Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 3DL.

Prices: May Half-term holiday – arriving Friday, May 25 for three nights, priced at £499.

Summer short break – arriving Monday, June 11 for four nights, priced at £299.

Summer holiday short break – arriving Friday, July 20 for four nights, priced at £419.

To book:

Visit https://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk or call 0330 123 4850. Find out more about the holiday park at https://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/location/lake-district/fallbarrow/

