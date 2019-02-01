UK bank holidays: These are the dates you need to know for 2019

It feels like a lifetime since Christmas - so much so, that you're probably already counting down to your next long weekend.
We may finally be over the January hump, but there's still a bit of a wait until we get to the Easter weekend, which falls late this year.
But if you would like to make some plans for the warmer months, and look forward to the holidays, make a note of this year's bank holidays in England and Wales.
The long weekends will soon roll around, and it will finally be time for a walk at the coast with an ice cream, a chippy tea and probably an umbrella to face the British weather.
Here are the dates to get in the diary:
Good Friday: Friday, April 19
Easter Monday: Monday, April 22
Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6
Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 27
Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 26
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Boxing Day: Thursday, December 26