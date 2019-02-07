Win one of three pairs of tickets to Fortnite gaming event in Newcastle

Fans of one of the world’s most popular online games can put their skills to the test for a chance to win big in a unique competition in the North East in March – and we have three pairs of tickets to the event to give away.

Fortnite has become a global phenomenon, with millions of players taking part in the Battle Royale game every month.

And now fans can test their skills – and win a possible £25,000 – when a major event rolls into Newcastle’s St James’ Park from March 1 to 3.

EStars featuring Fortnite is bringing a real-life Fortnite Battleground to the stadium where gamers can compete against other players to win cash prizes.

And the nine players with the highest scores across the three days will win a spot at the final at Stamford Bridge, London, on March 31, where they will battle against players from around the country to try and scoop the grand prize of £25,000.

The event is open to players aged 12 and over, but those under-16 must attend with an accompanying adult, who can attend free of charge.

Tickets for the event are £25 each, which can be booked online for specific slots at https://www.estars.pro/

But we have three pairs to give away. To be in with a chance of winning a pair, answer this question: at which stadium is the EStars Fortnite event taking place?

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by February 11. Winners will be notified by email. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.