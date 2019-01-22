Winning £1million National Lottery ticket winner from South Tyneside confirmed

Winning £1million National Lottery ticket bought in South Tyneside has now been claimed.

Earlier this month, the Gazette reported how a £1million Euromillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in the borough on December 21 had still to be claimed.

But today Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed the winner had now come forward to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

"It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play."

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.