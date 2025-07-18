The property in Sunderland Road is for sale for offers in the region £314,999.

The Rightmove listing says it is a “a cherished family home by the current owners who have owned it since the mid sixties.”

It says: “With no onward chain, this property is ready to welcome a new family seeking a place to call home.

“Boasting a corner plot, this residence exudes charm and character, offering two reception rooms that provide ample living space

“The property is conveniently situated within strolling distance to Harton Village, which hosts community events throughout the year.

“The Nook just a little further providing easy access to ample amenities including popular cafes and restaurants.

“This is a popular spot for leisurely strolls and outdoor activities, enhancing the lifestyle this home has to offer.

“The garage and driveway provide convenient parking options, while the property's unique layout and design present a canvas for endless possibilities to create a dream home.”