An award-winning composer with roots in South Tyneside will take listeners on a journey through atmospheric landscapes and thought-provoking imagery with the release of his latest album.

Renowned pianist Steve Luck’s subtle but emotive embrace of the instrument sees him conjure a world of moonlit rainbows, awakenings and new beginnings – and the more familiar Cheviot Hills - on the 12-track Be Curious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve’s grandad, self-taught pianist Albert Brown, lived in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, and regularly performed in the former Newtown Club, the Clock pub and Roys Bar, which was in Station Road, Jarrow.

Albert died when Steve, 55, was aged just five but his son Brian, an education development officer with South Tyneside Council, inherited his father’s musical talent.

Brian, who passed away aged 42 in 1996, became a direct influence when Steve, a married father, took his first tentative steps on the instrument in childhood.

Steve said: “Growing up, I heard stories about Albert’s love of the piano and his enjoyment of performing to people in the pubs and clubs of Jarrow and Hebburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, I didn’t get see or hear him play but his son, my uncle Brian, was undoubtedly a direct influence on me when I started playing when I was aged about seven.

“He taught me how to play chords, was always a great encouragement to me whenever I visited him at the family home in Hebburn, and he helped me to diversify my playing by supporting my progression from piano to organ and back again.

“Brian is also no longer with us, but I will always be immensely grateful to him and to my granddad for what they passed down to me musically.”

Steve, who teaches piano from a studio within a creative arts complex in Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle, describes Be Curious as “a mesmerizing collection of contemporary classical felted piano compositions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Experienced podiatrist welcomes clients to her new clinic in Cleadon

He has drawn inspiration from diverse sources, and says each track is a timeless, heartfelt exploration of life's profound moments, infused with his own signature piano touch.

Of the album, Steve added: “It promises a delicate, intimate experience that showcases a beguiling blend of melancholy and hope.

“Mine is an introspective approach to composition that I believe promises each listening an experience that lingers long after the last note fades.”