Majority of people think Prime Minister should resign
A survey has recently found two-thirds of Brits feel the Prime Minister has let the country down
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:48 pm
After becoming embroiled in a fresh scandal about a party at Downing Street in May 20, 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered another blow to how the public feel about him and his party.
A survey carried out by Savanta/ComRes poll found 66% of the public felt he should resign, with 42% of those being people who previously voted for the Tories in 2019.