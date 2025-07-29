Selfdrive app revolutionises travel by pairing tourists with ideal cars

Selfdrive is an new app that seeks to transform the way individuals travel | Selfdrive UK

Selfdrive is an new app that seeks to transform the way individuals travel the world by aligning travellers with the vehicles that best suit their needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating across 10 countries, SelfDrive claims to be the first service of its kind to offer customers the flexibility to rent vehicles for durations ranging from one day to 36 months.

SWNS reporter Lauren Beavis gave the service a trial run by ordering a car to collect from Bristol Airport. Here is her review:

Using Selfdrive is like ordering takeaway - but instead, you can order any vehicle of your choosing. It is the only company that offers car hire from one day to more than a year.

Operating across 10 countries, Selfdrive can be used in one seamless experience - you only need your phone and a working credit or debit card.

It has never been easier to hire any type of vehicle, from electric cars to caravans. So even if you wanted to try out driving an electric car, you could do so with ease - without all the added complications.

SelfDrive claims to be the first service of its kind to offer customers the flexibility to rent vehicles for durations ranging from one day to 36 months. | SelfDrive

One of the best things about it is the short lead time - you can pick up a car just three hours after ordering it.

You can hire the car daily, weekly (across the space of seven to 29 days), or monthly (30 days onwards). The minimum pricing car hire for a month is £199.

This app is very useful if you travel frequently, and is particularly popular for people who live in cities - as many don't own cars.

It enables you to pick one up, or have it be dropped off to you, for a weekend getaway in the countryside.

Hiring a car with Selfdrive is a three-step process:

1) Choose your location

2) Choose your car

3) Make your payment

I started off by downloading the app on my phone.

Then, it took me straight to the main page where I selected my location - which was Bristol Airport.

I then selected my pick-up and drop-off dates, and chose my three-hour time slot for both.

Next, I added my age (25). Please note that drivers need to be between 23-years-old and 65 to use this service.

It took me to a page where I could scroll down and choose my car.

For my search, the cheapest car was a Kia Picanto, which cost £47 per day, and the most expensive was a BMW 3 Series, which cost £205.

I selected a BYD Seal U DM-i - a plug-in hybrid SUV which retails for between £33,000 and £40,000 - which cost £89 for the day.

According to the company, cars vary in price depending on where you are based - in some locations the lowest cost to hire a car for a day is just £29.

After adding my phone number I received a login code via the app (you can choose this to be sent to you via SMS or WhatsApp).

After this, I filled out my personal information and accepted their terms and conditions.

I then paid an additional fee for the refundable excess security rate - which you then get back after you drop the car off.

Using Selfdrive is like ordering takeaway - but instead, you can order any vehicle of your choosing | SelfDrive

It's also worth noting this is one of the only car hire services that allows you to use a debit card or a credit card to pay.

The service works as a single deposit system as well - so you only have to pay the refundable excess security once, and then it can be used and brought forward across multiple bookings.

All you need to have with you when you pick up the car is a UK resident document, and a passport or driving licence.

Once I paid for the car, I received an automated SMS which had a link to my e-ticket (which contained all of my details for the purchase), as well as my reference number.

When I went to pick up the car, I went to the desk at Drivalia car hire, Bristol Airport, with my driver's licence.

I was then given a vehicle condition report to sign - this contained an outline of the car and displayed any existing scratches / marks on the vehicles.

I also kept a copy for myself to keep in the car.

Then a lovely member of staff showed me around the car. He demonstrated how to work it - going through everything from the lights to how to open the boot, how the screen works etc.

I then hopped in, used the car, returned it to the centre - and that was that! I got my deposit refunded.

An efficient and easy experience which I would highly recommend.