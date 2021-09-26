The inspirational South Shields woman was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2010 when she was aged 18.

Nine years later, she won the Role Model of the Year trophy at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards when judges heard of her remarkable story.

But she could not be at the awards night because she was away working in her job as cabin crew for an airline at the time.

Becca Anderson who was a 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards winner. Could you follow in her footsteps?

"I remember I had been on a long flight and I had just got to the hotel in New York,” she remembered.

"I was absolutely shattered but then I got this call to say I had won. I had a celebratory drink.”

Becca, 30, who now works for the Catholic Trust, urged people to enter this year’s awards and said: “I didn’t expect to win anything and I was overwhelmed when I did.

"I was born in South Shields. I live and breathe this town and it was huge to be recognised by the community you are living in.”

Becca Anderson pictured just before she tackled the 2019 Great North Run in aid of Anthony Nolan Trust.

Becca had three rounds of chemotherapy after her leukaemia diagnosis but she was told by medical staff she would need a stem cell transplant if she were to be cured and there was no match within her family.

The Anthony Nolan Trust searched the stem cell register for someone who could save her life.

A match was found and she went into hospital in November 2010, where she had her transplant and remained in isolation for two months.

Nine years later, Becca took on the Great North Run in 2019 as her way of saying thank you to Anthony Nolan.

Best of South Tyneside Awards. The Role Model of the Year trophy was presented by Shields Gazette Editorial Director Joy Yates to Gillian Grey, aunt of winner Becca Anderson.

It was a complete transformation and her amazing efforts saw her become the Role Model of the Year at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

A number of people spotted the story of Becca’s win and she said: “They reached out for help and guidance as they were going through something similar.

"To have that recognition in the community is a huge thing.”

Becca Anderson who tackled the 2019 Great North Run just 9 years after a stem cell transplant.

