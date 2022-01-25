We discuss Newcastle United traveling to Saudi Arabia for training

The Magpies have landed in Saudi Arabia but is this all just a PR stunt?

By Jatinder Dhillon
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:43 pm

Newcastle United have flown to Saudi Arabia to utilise an advanced warm weather training camp.

As they are currently locked in a relegation battle despite now becoming one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

The ‘Behind the Leazes’ podcast discusses – is this a PR stunt or is there more to it? And with the end of the transfer window looming – what are the clubs’ prioirties?

