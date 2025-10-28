WellBox has evolved into a trusted gifting partner for thousands of UK organisations. | WellBox

WellBox, the UK-based corporate gifting company focused on purpose-driven, people-first experiences, has officially become a Certified B Corporation™, joining a global community of businesses using their work as a force for good.

B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, the non-profit behind the B Corp movement, to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. WellBox is now one of fewer than 3,000 B Corps in the UK and achieved a verified score of 91.3 on the B Impact Assessment.

“We’ve always believed that meaningful gifting can connect, uplift, and give back,” said Justin Gilchrist, Founder of WellBox. “Becoming a B Corp is a huge milestone, but more than anything, it’s a public commitment to keep raising the bar - for our team, our community, and the planet.”

Since its launch in 2020, WellBox has evolved into a trusted gifting partner for thousands of UK organisations. Its curated range of snackboxes, wellness gifts, and e-Gift cards are designed to support every stage of the employee and client journeys.

Key Highlights from WellBox’s B Corp Certification:

Every order includes a charitable donation to UK-based causes

Flexible, wellbeing-led workplace culture for all employees

Low-waste packaging and ongoing sustainability improvements

Robust governance and transparency in operations

Ethical sourcing from UK-based and independent suppliers where possible

The B Corp Certification reflects WellBox’s dedication to operating responsibly across all areas of impact, with a clear focus on continuous improvement. Companies must recertify every three years, maintaining and improving their standards to stay part of the movement.

“B Corp is a framework for building better business,” added Justin. “We’re proud to hit this milestone, but we’re even more excited about what it pushes us to do next.”

About WellBox

WellBox helps companies connect with employees and clients through personalised, purpose-led gifting. From wellness gifts to snack boxes and sustainable corporate gifts, WellBox supports engagement, wellbeing, and culture - one gift at a time. Every order gives back, with built-in charitable donations that support UK communities.

For more information, visit wellbox.co.uk

Contact WellBox at [email protected]

About B Corp™

Certified B Corporations are businesses verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The B Corp movement includes over 8,000 businesses across 95 countries and 160+ industries, all working together to transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.