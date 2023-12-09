'Definitely' - Newcastle United identify centre-back cover after triple injury blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could be forced to play more players slightly out of position should injuries in key areas fail to clear up.

The Magpies currently have just one fully fit centre-back heading into Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off). Sven Botman has been a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Dan Burn has been sidelined with a back issue.

Jamaal Lascelles' knock picked up during the 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday evening leaves only Fabian Schar as the club's single natural senior right-back. Fortunately, Lascelles' issue is not thought to be serious and he could be available for selection this weekend as Botman also closes in on a return.

"I don't think it's a serious one," Howe said about Lascelles. "I think it's a dead leg which is a knock to his thigh I think. Fingers crossed he'll be okay but I don't know at this moment."

As a result of Lascelles' injury, Howe was forced to bring on Emil Krafth at centre-back. The Swede has played in the position on several occasions for Newcastle but his natural position remains right-back.

Paul Dummett is also a centre-back option despite being used largely as a left-back during his time at Newcastle.

