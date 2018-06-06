1,119 South Shields women affected by breast screening error

More than 1,100 women in South Shields were affected by the recent breast cancer screening error, new figures released by the Government have revealed

Emma Lewell-Buck tweeted her response to the figures, saying: "1,119 women in South Shields have been affected by the breast screening error."

Mrs Lewell-Buck said the women were among more than 7,000 in the North East to be affected by the blunder.

She added: "I back @breastcancernow’s call for more staff to support this important programme."

In March it emerged that a computer error had led to thousands of women across the country not being called for routine breast cancer screening appointments.

She later called on health secretary Jeremy Hunt to take action on the issue, saying: "This shocking figure is the highest in the UK - Jeremy Hunt needs to urgently make good on his promise of more mammographers and radiologists and he should start in Shields."

Mr Hunt said last month that as many as 270 women may have died of breast cancer unnecessarily because of a systems error which meant up to 450,000 women in England were not called for their last mammogram before they turned 70.

Women who did not have a screening after their 68th birthday will now be invited for a scan, the Government has said.

Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, said: "Our priority throughout has been the wellbeing of affected women and giving them the support they need.

"I would like to reiterate our heartfelt and unreserved apology that this has happened.

"We welcome the terms of reference of the independent review and we will work fully with them to ensure it cannot happen again."