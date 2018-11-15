10 things almost everyone in South Shields has done by the age of 21
From Sanddancer delicacies to annual traditions going back decades, there are some experiences almost everyone in South Shields has indulged in at some point.
Here we look a 10 things almost everyone in South Shields has done by the time they're 21:
1. Built a sandcastle
A bucket and spade are almost essential items for children in seaside towns like ours. Even in the days of widespread foreign travel and family holidays to beach resorts, trips to Littlehaven or Sandhaven are still essential days out for Sanddancers.
Whether it was a knickerbocker glory indoors or a 99 on the go, there can't be many people in Shields who haven't had an ice cream from Minchella & Co.These days we also have Toney Minchella, and chances are you've been to at least one branch of both!
This is a rite of passage and you probably won't have been old enough to remember your first trip on the "little train" in South Marine park. You're also almost guaranteed to have fed the ducks - and maybe even been out in a boat on the lake.
Probably in "dip" form, maybe just on its own - and almost certainly from Dicksons - this classic South Shields delicacy has passed the lips of thousands of Sanddancers for decades. You've probably also had a Dicksons pie or two in your time too.