11 things you may not know about South Shields Town Hall You may pass our beautiful town hall every day - but do you know all its secrets? Here we look at 11 facts about South Shields Town Hall: 1. Queen Victoria has not always stood outside The Queen Victoria Memorial Statue at the front of the building was added in 1913, but in 1949 she was moved to Chichester. She returned again in 1981 to make room for the new Metro station. 2. Town leaders decided in 1900 to have a design competition for the new buildings In 1902 plans submitted by a London architect Mr Ernest E Fetch were finally accepted for buildings to cost 45,000 pounds. The final cost was just over 78,000 pounds. 3. It was once used as a vertical stage by French aerial ballet performers The Companie Retouramont gave a dazzling performance on the buildings majestic facade in 2005. 4. The clock tower houses five bells The Westminster Chiming Turret Clocks main bell weighs two tons and four quarter bells have a combined weight of 35 hundredweight. The two dials are 8' 6" in diameter with a 5" space division between each minute division on the dial.